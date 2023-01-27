Robert Garrigus shoots 7-over 79 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Robert Garrigus hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 147th at 10 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Garrigus had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Garrigus to 3 over for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garrigus to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 5 over for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Garrigus hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 5 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and rolled a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Garrigus at 4 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 4 over for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 5 over for the round.