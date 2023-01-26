Richy Werenski shoots 7-over 79 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 133rd at 7 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Werenski got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 3 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Werenski's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, Werenski missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Werenski to 4 over for the round.