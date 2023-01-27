Philip Knowles shoots 8-over 80 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Philip Knowles hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Knowles finished his day tied for 139th at 8 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Knowles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 1 over for the round.

Knowles got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 2 over for the round.

After a 247 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Knowles chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knowles to 1 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Knowles got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knowles to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Knowles's tee shot went 163 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Knowles got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Knowles to 5 over for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Knowles chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Knowles to 6 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Knowles reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 7 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Knowles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knowles to 8 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, Knowles missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Knowles to 8 over for the round.