Peter Malnati shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Peter Malnati hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Malnati hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 1 under for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to even-par for the round.

Malnati his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.