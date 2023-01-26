Paul Haley II shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Paul Haley II hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haley II finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Haley II missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Haley II to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Haley II hit his 161 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Haley II to even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Haley II's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Haley II got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Haley II had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haley II to 3 over for the round.

Haley II got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Haley II to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Haley II's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haley II to 3 over for the round.