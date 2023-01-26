Patrick Rodgers shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Rodgers finished his day tied for 87th at 2 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

Rodgers got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 4 over for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 5 over for the round.