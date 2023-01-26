Nico Echavarria shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Nico Echavarria hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Echavarria finished his day tied for 87th at 2 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Echavarria had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Echavarria to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Echavarria's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Echavarria got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Echavarria to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Echavarria hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Echavarria to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Echavarria's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, Echavarria hit his 102 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Echavarria to 4 over for the round.