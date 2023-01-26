Nick Watney shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Nick Watney hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 122nd at 5 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Watney hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 5 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, Watney missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Watney to 5 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 6 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Watney had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Watney to 5 over for the round.