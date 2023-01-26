  • Nick Watney shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Nick Watney's 171-yard tee shot settles 3 feet from the hole at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Nick Watney makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.