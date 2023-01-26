13-over 85 by MJ Daffue in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, MJ Daffue hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Daffue finished his day tied for 147th at 10 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Daffue's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Daffue got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Daffue to 3 over for the round.

Daffue got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 5 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Daffue hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Daffue to 5 over for the round.

Daffue got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 6 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Daffue reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daffue to 11 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Daffue had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Daffue to 12 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Daffue's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 13 over for the round.