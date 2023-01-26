Michael Kim shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Kim hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Kim's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Kim's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 3 over for the round.