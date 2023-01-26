Michael Herrera shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Michael Herrera hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Herrera finished his day tied for 99th at 3 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Herrera reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herrera to 1 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Herrera had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Herrera to 3 over for the round.