Michael Herrera shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Michael Herrera earns spot in Farmers Insurance Open
APGA Tour player Michael Herrera had a unique journey that brought him to play golf, and he earned an exemption to play in the Farmers Insurance Open near his home town of Moreno Valley, California. Herrera’s college basketball coach, Phillip Matthews, shares the news with Herrera before Herrera shared the news with his father.
Michael Herrera hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Herrera finished his day tied for 99th at 3 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Herrera reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herrera to 1 over for the round.
On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Herrera had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Herrera to 3 over for the round.
