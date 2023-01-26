  • Michael Herrera shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • APGA Tour player Michael Herrera had a unique journey that brought him to play golf, and he earned an exemption to play in the Farmers Insurance Open near his home town of Moreno Valley, California. Herrera’s college basketball coach, Phillip Matthews, shares the news with Herrera before Herrera shared the news with his father.
    Features

    Michael Herrera earns spot in Farmers Insurance Open

    APGA Tour player Michael Herrera had a unique journey that brought him to play golf, and he earned an exemption to play in the Farmers Insurance Open near his home town of Moreno Valley, California. Herrera’s college basketball coach, Phillip Matthews, shares the news with Herrera before Herrera shared the news with his father.