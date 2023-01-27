Michael Block shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Michael Block hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Block finished his day tied for 99th at 3 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

Block got a double bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Block to 2 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Block hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Block to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Block had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Block to 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Block reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Block to 2 over for the round.

Block hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Block to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Block chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Block to even-par for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Block's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.