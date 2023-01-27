Max Homa shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Max Homa hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Homa to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Homa hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Homa had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Homa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Homa suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Homa at 2 under for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Homa chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 under for the round.