Maverick McNealy shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 480-yard par-4 15th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
