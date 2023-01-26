Maverick McNealy shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.