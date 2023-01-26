Matti Schmid shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Matti Schmid hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Schmid finished his day tied for 122nd at 5 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 10th hole, Schmid had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schmid to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Schmid's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Schmid had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Schmid to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Schmid had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schmid to 2 over for the round.

After a 248 yard drive on the 443-yard par-4 17th, Schmid chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schmid to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Schmid's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schmid to 3 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Schmid's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.