Luke List shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Luke List hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, List had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, List hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to even for the round.

List got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, List had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, List's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 over for the round.