  • Luke List shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Luke List makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Luke List makes birdie on No. 18 at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Luke List makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.