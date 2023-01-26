Lanto Griffin shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Lanto Griffin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Griffin hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to even for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Griffin to 2 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 3 over for the round.