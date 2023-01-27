Kyle Stanley shoots 10-over 82 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Kyle Stanley hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 147th at 10 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a 248 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Stanley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Stanley's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 5 over for the round.