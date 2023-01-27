Kevin Roy shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kevin Roy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Roy finished his day tied for 112th at 4 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Roy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Roy to 2 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Roy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Roy to 3 over for the round.

Roy got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Roy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Roy to 6 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Roy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 39-foot putt for eagle. This put Roy at 4 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Roy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roy to 5 over for the round.