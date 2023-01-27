Keita putts well but delivers a 6-over 78 second round in the Farmers Insurance Open

Keita Nakajima hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Nakajima finished his day tied for 99th at 3 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Keita Nakajima had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Keita Nakajima to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Nakajima's his second shot went 19 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Nakajima got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nakajima to 5 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Nakajima had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Nakajima to 6 over for the round.