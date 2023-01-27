Justin Suh putts well but delivers a 3-over 75 second round in the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Justin Suh hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Suh finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

Justin Suh got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Suh to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Suh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 1 over for the round.

Suh got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Suh to 3 over for the round.