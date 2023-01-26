Joey Vrzich shoots 8-over 80 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Joey Vrzich hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Vrzich finished his day tied for 122nd at 5 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Vrzich had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vrzich to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Vrzich had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Vrzich to 3 over for the round.

Vrzich got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vrzich to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Vrzich had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vrzich to 5 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Vrzich reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vrzich to 4 over for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Vrzich chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vrzich to 6 over for the round.

Vrzich tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Vrzich to 7 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Vrzich got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Vrzich to 8 over for the round.