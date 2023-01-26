8-over 80 by Jim Herman in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jim Herman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 139th at 8 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

Herman got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Herman got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Herman to 5 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 7 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 8 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 9 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Herman chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to 8 over for the round.