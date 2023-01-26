-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jhonattan Vegas' 219-yard tee shot settles 4 feet from the hole at Farmers
In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.
Vegas got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 2 over for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 3 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 570-yard par-5 18th, Vegas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Vegas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 over for the round.
