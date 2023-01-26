  • Jason Day rebounds from poor front in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day makes birdie on No. 17 at Farmers

