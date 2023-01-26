Jason Day rebounds from poor front in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Jason Day hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Day finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Jason Day's 169 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Day hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.