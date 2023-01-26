  • James Hahn shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    James Hahn gets tee shot to 5 feet to drop for birdie at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, James Hahn makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.