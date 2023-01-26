James Hahn shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

James Hahn hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 112th at 4 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Hahn hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Hahn had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Hahn had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Hahn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hahn's tee shot went 163 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.