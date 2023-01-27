6-over 78 by J.J. Spaun in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, J.J. Spaun hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 112th at 4 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Spaun hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 2 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Spaun's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 14th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 6 over for the round.