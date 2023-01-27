J.B. Holmes shoots 11-over 83 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

J.B. Holmes hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Holmes finished his day tied for 144th at 9 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Holmes to 1 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Holmes to 3 over for the round.

Holmes got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Holmes to 4 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Holmes to 5 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Holmes's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Holmes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Holmes to 7 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Holmes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Holmes to 6 over for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 second, Holmes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 10 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Holmes to 7 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Holmes's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

Holmes got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Holmes to 10 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Holmes's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Holmes got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Holmes to 11 over for the round.