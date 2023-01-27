Hideki Matsuyama shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Hideki Matsuyama hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to even for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Matsuyama chipped in his third shot from 23 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a double bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.