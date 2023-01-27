Henrik Norlander shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Henrik Norlander hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 74th at 1 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

Norlander got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 over for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Norlander hit an approach shot from 87 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 second, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 4 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 third, Norlander hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Norlander chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 4 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.