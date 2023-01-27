Hayden Buckley shoots 8-over 80 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Hayden Buckley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 87th at 2 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 10th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 12th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Buckley to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, Buckley missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Buckley to 3 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Buckley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Buckley to 7 over for the round.