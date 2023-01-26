Harry Higgs putts well but delivers a 5-over 77 second round in the Farmers Insurance Open

Harry Higgs hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Harry Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Higgs's tee shot went 173 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Higgs's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Higgs's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 12th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 3 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 5 over for the round.