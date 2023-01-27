Harrison Endycott shoots 8-over 80 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Harrison Endycott hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Endycott finished his day tied for 128th at 6 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Endycott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Endycott to 1 over for the round.

Endycott got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Endycott to 3 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Endycott had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Endycott to 4 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Endycott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Endycott to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Endycott had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Endycott to 4 over for the round.

Endycott tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Endycott to 5 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Endycott chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Endycott to 6 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Endycott chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Endycott to 5 over for the round.