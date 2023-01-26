Gary Woodland shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Gary Woodland hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 36th at 1 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 451-yard par-4 first, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 10th, Woodland chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Woodland hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 3 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Woodland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the round.

Woodland got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Woodland to 5 over for the round.