Garrick Higgo shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Garrick Higgo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

Higgo got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to 1 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Higgo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Higgo at 2 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Higgo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgo to 3 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Higgo his second shot went 23 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Higgo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgo to 4 over for the round.