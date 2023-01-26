Erik Barnes shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Erik Barnes hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 54th at even par Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 621-yard par-5 13th, Barnes got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Barnes to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Barnes hit his 107 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Barnes chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Barnes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.