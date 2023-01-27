Dylan Wu shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Dylan Wu hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 87th at 2 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Wu had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 389-yard par-4 second, Wu chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 201-yard par-3 third, Wu missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Wu to even-par for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Wu chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to 3 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Wu hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wu to 5 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Wu's his second shot went 5 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.