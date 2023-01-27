6-over 78 by Doc Redman in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Doc Redman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 128th at 6 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

Redman got a double bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 3 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Redman hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Redman's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Redman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to 5 over for the round.