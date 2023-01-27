  • Davis Riley shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Davis Riley's 187-yard tee shot to 3 feet sets up easy birdie at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Davis Riley makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.