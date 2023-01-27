Davis Riley shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Davis Riley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 99th at 3 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a 246 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Riley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Riley's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Riley hit his 142 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 225-yard par-3 11th green, Riley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Riley at 2 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 3 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 4 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th hole, Riley reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.