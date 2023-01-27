Collin Morikawa shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Collin Morikawa hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Morikawa finished his day tied for 10th at 5 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 first hole, Morikawa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Morikawa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Morikawa to even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Morikawa's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Morikawa's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to even-par for the round.