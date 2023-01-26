Cody Gribble shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Cody Gribble hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Gribble finished his day tied for 112th at 4 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Gribble had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gribble to 2 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Gribble's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Gribble got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gribble to 4 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 first, Gribble chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gribble to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Gribble hit his 151 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gribble to 5 over for the round.