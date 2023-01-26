-
8-over 80 by Charley Hoffman in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Charley Hoffman converts tee shot to 10-feet for birdie at Farmers
In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Charley Hoffman makes birdie on the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Charley Hoffman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 112th at 4 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 621-yard par-5 13th, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 3 over for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 4 over for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 5 over for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 second, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 6 over for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 7 over for the round.
On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Hoffman to 7 over for the round.
