Byeong Hun An finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Byeong Hun An hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, An hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

An got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving An to even-par for the round.

An hit his tee at the green on the 227-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved An to 1 under for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to even for the round.

An got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, An's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 615-yard par-5 ninth, An chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved An to even-par for the round.