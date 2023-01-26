  • Byeong Hun An finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

  • In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Byeong Hun An curls-in a 30-foot birdie putt at Farmers

    In the second round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.