Brice Garnett shoots 8-over 80 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Brice Garnett hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 139th at 8 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Garnett's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 5 over for the round.