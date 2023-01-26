Brian Stuard shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Brian Stuard hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 112th at 4 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 eighth green, Stuard suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stuard at 3 over for the round.

Stuard got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stuard to 4 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Stuard's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 443-yard par-4 17th, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 6 over for the round.