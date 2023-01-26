Brent Grant shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Brent Grant hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 4th at 6 under Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 11th, Grant hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Grant's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Grant's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to 3 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Grant hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 2 over for the round.