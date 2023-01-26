-
Brendan Steele shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2023
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Brendan Steele and Sam Ryder's interview after Round 2 of Farmers
Following their second-round at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, Brendan Steele and Sam Ryder talk about each other's round.
Brendan Steele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day in 2nd at 9 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Steele had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to even for the round.
After a 245 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Steele chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Steele chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Steele missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Steele to even for the round.
On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a 333 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Steele chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Steele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Steele at 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Steele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
