Brendan Steele shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Brendan Steele hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day in 2nd at 9 under; Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under; and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 second hole, Steele had a 77 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to even for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 sixth, Steele chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Steele chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Steele missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Steele to even for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a 333 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 12th, Steele chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to even-par for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Steele reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Steele at 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Steele's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.