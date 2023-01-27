Brandon Matthews shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

Brandon Matthews hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Matthews finished his day tied for 99th at 3 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 12th hole, Matthews had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthews to 1 under for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Matthews to even for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Matthews had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 1 over for the round.

Matthews got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matthews to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 third, Matthews's tee shot went 166 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 564-yard par-5 sixth hole, Matthews hit an approach shot from 224 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matthews to 1 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 seventh, Matthews got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Matthews to 3 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Matthews's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.