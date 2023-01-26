Bill Haas shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Bill Haas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 112th at 4 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

At the par-5 sixth, Haas chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Haas to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 10th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 621-yard par-5 13th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 2 over for the round.

On the 480-yard par-4 15th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 3 over for the round.

On the 227-yard par-3 16th, Haas his third shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.