8-over 80 by Ben Taylor in second round of the Farmers Insurance Open

In his second round at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ben Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 128th at 6 over Sam Ryder is in 1st at 12 under, Brendan Steele is in 2nd at 9 under, and Tano Goya is in 3rd at 7 under.

Taylor got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 615-yard par-5 ninth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 11th, Taylor's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 621-yard par-5 13th, Taylor chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 5 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 6 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 480-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 7 over for the round.

At the 443-yard par-4 17th, Taylor got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Taylor to 9 over for the round.

On the 570-yard par-5 18th, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 8 over for the round.